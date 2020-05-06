Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,384.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

