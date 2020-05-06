Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $28,000 Position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTLB opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

