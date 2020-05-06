Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.32.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

