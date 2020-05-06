Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,568,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,489,000 after buying an additional 478,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 282,454 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 340.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 219,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 714,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 213,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

