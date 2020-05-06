Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

