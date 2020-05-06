Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.06). United States Steel reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 368.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($4.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.56) to ($3.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NYSE:X opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.63. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $21,726,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

