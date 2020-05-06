Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBIP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Dennis Pollack bought 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $44,878.80. Also, Director Bruce E. Miller bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $108,460.00. Insiders have purchased 14,010 shares of company stock valued at $206,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

