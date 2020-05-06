Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wipro also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

