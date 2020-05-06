1,243 Shares in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hartig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $13,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $146,380. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOFG. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

