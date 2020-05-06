BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

