Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 244 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 510.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.