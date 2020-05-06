Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

