Brokerages Expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. BCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,761 shares of company stock worth $123,072. 16.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

