Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.