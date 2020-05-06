Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.53. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 191,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,514 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 410,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 386,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $82.78.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.