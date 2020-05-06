1,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

