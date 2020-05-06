Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 788.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $257,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 672,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 631.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 492,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $25,712,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

