Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

