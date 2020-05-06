5,000 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 12.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after buying an additional 183,402 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

