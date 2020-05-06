Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 428.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 602,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in UGI by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in UGI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of UGI opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

