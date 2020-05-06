Parallel Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 175,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIVG opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.