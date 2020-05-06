Raymond James & Associates Has $3.07 Million Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Continental were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Continental from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

