Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to “Buy”

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of KVHI opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.85. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,174,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KVH Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

