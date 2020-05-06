Lazydays (LAZY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

Shares of LAZY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

