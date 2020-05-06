$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. William Blair began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

