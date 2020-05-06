Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Larry Peiros Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

