Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,976 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $205,774.56. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,476 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $204,236.76.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,960 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $601,331.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $1,669,235.81.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 9.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 46.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 56.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 112,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

