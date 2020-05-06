Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Director Ernest J. Moniz Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.