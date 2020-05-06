Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Potlatchdeltic Corp Director Larry Peiros Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock
Potlatchdeltic Corp Director Larry Peiros Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Major Shareholder Acquires 20,976 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Major Shareholder Acquires 20,976 Shares of Stock
Southern Co Director Ernest J. Moniz Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock
Southern Co Director Ernest J. Moniz Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Director John S. Eulich Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Director John S. Eulich Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock
Cambridge Bancorp Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock
Cambridge Bancorp Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock
Tucows Inc. CEO Elliot Noss Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
Tucows Inc. CEO Elliot Noss Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report