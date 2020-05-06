Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

