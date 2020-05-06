Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $157,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $85.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $284.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

