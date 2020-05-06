Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,572,846.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $69,090.00.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

