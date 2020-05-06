Christopher Gerard Sells 750 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $136,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amedisys alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $133,597.50.

On Monday, March 9th, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $124,267.50.

AMED stock opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.