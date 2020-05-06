AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Insider Simon Moore Purchases 350,000 Shares

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,800.00 ($96,312.06).

Simon Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMA Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Simon Moore purchased 200,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,000.00 ($50,354.61).

On Friday, April 17th, Simon Moore bought 650,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$271,700.00 ($192,695.04).

Shares of ASX:AMA opened at A$0.38 ($0.27) on Wednesday. AMA Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $277.97 million and a PE ratio of 11.88.

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.