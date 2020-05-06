Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

