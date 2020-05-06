Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.13%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BY. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $418.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

