Equities Analysts Set Expectations for County Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.79%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in County Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

