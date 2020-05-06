PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Jeffrey Grogin Sells 4,617 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $135,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $135,274.15.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,072,314.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

