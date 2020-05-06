PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Jeffrey Grogin Sells 4,617 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $135,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $135,274.15.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,072,314.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

