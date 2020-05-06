Cheryl A. Francis Sells 874 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $132,699.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,098.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $166.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

