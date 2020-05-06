Cheryl A. Francis Sells 874 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $132,699.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,098.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $166.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.47%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Recommended Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.