PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Jeffrey Grogin Sells 4,609 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $135,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $135,001.08.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,314.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $21,755,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

