PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Jeffrey Grogin Sells 4,609 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $135,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $135,001.08.
- On Tuesday, April 28th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 36,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,314.00.
NYSE:PFSI opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $21,755,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
