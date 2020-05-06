Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,245,000 after buying an additional 5,443,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 312,902 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 185,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

