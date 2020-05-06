Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaobin Wu Sells 7,024 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beigene Ltd Insider Xiaobin Wu Sells 7,024 Shares of Stock
Beigene Ltd Insider Xiaobin Wu Sells 7,024 Shares of Stock
Spartan Motors Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Spartan Motors Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
New Relic Inc CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 34,500 Shares
New Relic Inc CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 34,500 Shares
Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company Inc CEO Sells 16,519 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company Inc CEO Sells 16,519 Shares of Stock
Avangrid Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Avangrid Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The Western Union Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research
The Western Union Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report