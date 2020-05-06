Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaobin Wu Sells 7,024 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.