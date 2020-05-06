Spartan Motors (SPAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Spartan Motors has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.20-1.36 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Spartan Motors’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spartan Motors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPAR opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. Spartan Motors has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

