New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 34,500 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00.

NYSE NEWR opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.09. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Relic by 19.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

