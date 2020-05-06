Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) CEO Sells 16,519 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AEP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

