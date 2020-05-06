Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AGR stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avangrid by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

