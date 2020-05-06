The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Northland Securities reduced their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 120,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,017,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

