The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Northland Securities reduced their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.07.
Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 120,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,017,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
