GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $280,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GSIT stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.
GSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
