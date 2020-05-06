GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $280,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GSI Technology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 30.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.