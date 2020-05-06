Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Robert J. Eck Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Robert J. Eck acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ryder System by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

