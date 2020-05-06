Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski Sells 30,320 Shares

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $222,245.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,240.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerard Wendolowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $80,589.60.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $60,088.14.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Aspen Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

