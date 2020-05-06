R. Kipp Deveer Sells 8,274 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $92,004,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 42,126.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 144,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

